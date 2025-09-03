Mariah Carey Confirms She Has NO PLANS to Tour New Album
Mariah Carey fans are eagerly anticipating the release of her new album, ‘Here For It All,’ on September 26. Despite the album’s upcoming release, Carey has confirmed that there are currently no plans for a tour to support the project. While fans may have to wait to see the songs performed live, Carey will be honored at the MTV VMAs 2025 this Sunday. Despite the lack of touring plans, Carey is back in the studio working on new music. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2025/09/mariah-carey-confirms-she-has-no-plans-to-tour-new-album-returns-to-the-studio
