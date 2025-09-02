Source:

Tyrese Roasted Online After Begging Mary J. Blige To Collaborate

Tyrese opened up about his feelings after Mary J. Blige turned down the chance to collaborate on two of his songs during an Instagram Live session. Despite the rejection, Tyrese expressed his admiration for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and praised her legendary status. He remains hopeful for a future collaboration with Mary J. Blige, emphasizing his respect and admiration for her talent. Tyrese’s candid revelation about his desire to work with Mary J. Blige has sparked interest among fans, who are eagerly anticipating a potential collaboration between the two R&B stars. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2025/09/tyrese-vents-mary-j-blige-rejecting-collab-im-really-hurt-i-cant-lie