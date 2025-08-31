Listen Live
Labor Day weekend sees cheapest gas prices since pandemic

Published on August 31, 2025

Gas Station Image
Source: General / Radio One

Labor Day gas prices are expected to average $3.15 per gallon this year, the cheapest since 2020, offering a break to consumers. Some states are already seeing sub-$3 gas prices, providing relief amid rising living costs. The lower fuel costs are attributed to low oil prices and increased production by OPEC. Analysts predict that gas prices will remain below $70 in the coming months, with the possibility of falling below $3 per gallon this fall. Where has been the cheapest gas that you found?

Source: https://abc13.com/post/gas-hasnt-been-cheap-labor-day-2020/17683263/

