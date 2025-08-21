Listen Live
Oprah Shares How Tina Introduced Her to Truffles

Oprah Shares How Tina Turner Introduced Her to the World of Truffles

Published on August 21, 2025

Oprah shares a magical experience of being introduced to the world of truffles by Tina Turner during a sleepover at her home in Switzerland. This encounter sparked a lifelong quest for great truffles, leading to friendships with truffle suppliers and memorable truffle-hunting experiences in Italy. The joy of foraging for truffles with expertly trained dogs culminated in a lavish truffle feast in a rustic villa, where the earthy, buttery, and umami flavors of truffles were savored in various dishes. Winfrey reflects on the metaphorical significance of truffle hunting as a challenging yet rewarding pursuit, likening it to life’s valuable lessons and moments of growth. Source: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a65541843/oprah-essay-tina-turner-truffles/

