Snoop Dogg Sells Burned Art for Over 48,000

Snoop Dogg Sells His Burned Blunts For $148K At Sold-Out Auction

Published on August 20, 2025

Snoop Dogg
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

It just goes to show you, that anything can be up for sale.

Snoop Dogg’s “Ashes to Art” collection, featuring smoked-out roaches and his 1993 LAPD mugshot scorched with marijuana ash, fetched $148,100 in an auction. The standout piece, “Snoop Doggy Dogg Genesis Burn,” sold for $70,000 and includes a rare autograph. Created in collaboration with artist Erica Kovitz, the collection combines resin, pigment, glitter, and cannabis remnants smoked by Snoop. Other top sellers included “DoggyStyle Decoded” and “Golden Hour Cipher,” showcasing Snoop’s unique blend of cannabis culture and art-world flair. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/snoop-dogg-ashes-to-art-148k-sold-out-auction/

