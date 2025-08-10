Listen Live
Local

Police Investigating Death of an Infant on Indy's Southwest Side

Police Investigating Death of an Infant on Indy's Southwest Side

Published on August 10, 2025

Published on August 10, 2025

Police Lights Outside
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking into the death of an infant on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers arrived on Barrett Avenue, near South Minnesota Street and Kentucky Avenue, on Sunday morning around 10:30. Police believe the infant was found by at least one family member in a swimming pool.

Before officers arrived, a family member took the infant and spotted an ambulance near Oliver and Belmont Avenues. The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but they did not survive.

Officers are figuring out the cause of death.

