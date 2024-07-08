Listen Live
Entertainment

Kevin Hart’s Ex-wife Doubts She’ll Ever Get Married Again After Making Sacrifices During Their Marriage

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Torrei Hart, ex-wife of Kevin Hart, said that if she had it to do over again she would not get married until she was in her 30s.

The mom of two says in a resurfaced “The Culture Club Uncensored” interview that she’s done sacrificing her time.

Torrei admits to marrying too young because she thought she would have a relationship like her parents.

RELATED TAGS

Kevin Hart

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending

Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana

No image available

106.7 WTLC Mobile Apps

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close