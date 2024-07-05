Listen Live
Person critical with gunshot injuries after multi-car crash on west side

Published on July 5, 2024

Crime Scene

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a multi-car crash on the city’s west side that involved a person being shot.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. as a shots fired call.

At the scene crews were met with a crash involving an IndyGo bus on the near the intersection of 18th Street and Dexter Avenue.

There were also two passenger cars involved in the crash.

In total, four people were injured from the red Pontiac Vibe shown below. One of those people injured in the crash were transported in critical condition.

That person, an adult female, was later found to have at least one gunshot wound as well.

An officer at the scene tells WRTV the driver of the IndyGo bus and the single passenger on board are ok.

The other involved car was unoccupied at the time of IMPD’s arrival.

Read more from WRTV here

