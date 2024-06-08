Franklin Man Killed in Interstate 65 Collision

JOHNSON COUNTY, IND — A man was killed late Friday night when his parked vehicle was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 65.

The Sheriff’s Department says the collision occurred around 10:15 p.m., near the 96-mile marker on I-65.

The man’s vehicle was parked on the side of the highway when a southbound semi-truck hit it.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Joseph Aaron Culp of Franklin.

