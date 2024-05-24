Listen Live
Exhale Podcast Episode 10 | Goal-Setting (Thriving on Your Terms)

Published on May 24, 2024

Episode 10 | Goal-Setting (Thriving on Your Terms)
It’s graduation season, a time filled with joy, pride, and a bit of nostalgia. In Episode 10, Dr. Sigrid Elston and I take you back to one of first biggest achievements – high school graduation days—a pivotal moment that marked our first major achievement and set the stage for the journey ahead.
Graduating from high school is more than just a ceremony; it’s a rite of passage, a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and resilience. Dr. Elston and I reminisce about that unforgettable day, reflecting on the excitement and anticipation we felt as we stood on the cusp of a new chapter in our lives. We share personal stories, the emotions that came with achieving such a significant milestone, and the dreams that fueled our ambitions.

But this episode isn’t just about looking back; it’s also about looking forward. We dive deep into the art of goal-setting, exploring the power of self-reflection and the importance of understanding our deepest desires and frustrations. It’s through this process of introspection that we can truly pinpoint what we want to achieve and create a roadmap for our future.
I’m thrilled to share some golden nuggets of wisdom that have guided me on my journey. Think of them as soul-stirring questions designed to light up your path and help you navigate the twists and turns of life. These questions are not just about setting goals; they’re about aligning your actions with your passions and finding fulfillment in every step you take.
So, whether you’re celebrating a graduation, embarking on a new adventure, or simply looking for inspiration to set your next big goal, this episode is for you. Tune in to Exhale, and let’s embark on this journey of self-discovery and achievement together. Remember, the power to create the life you desire is within you—let’s unlock it!

