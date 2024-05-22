Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kelly Rowland Turns Heads Rolling Hers

Published on May 22, 2024

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15 pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads Rolling Hers

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Kelly Rowland stole the spotlight with her impeccable style and presence. However, a moment of tension arose when she was caught in a heated exchange with a security guard on the red carpet. Witnesses observed Kelly pointing her finger in the guard’s face, sparking widespread speculation about the cause of the confrontation. While the details remain unclear, one thing is certain—Kelly’s unwavering stance on handling her business commands respect and support from her fans.

Dr. Umar and Nick Cannon Address Domestic Violence

During a candid discussion, Nick Cannon and Dr. Umar Johnson delve into the complex dynamics of male domestic abusers, proposing that they frequently project their own unresolved pain onto their victims. They expose the underlying issues that drive abusive behavior, emphasizing the importance of healing and comprehension in tackling this societal issue.

Terrence Howard’s Before Birth Experience

Terrence Howard’s thought-provoking ideas have ignited a frenzy on social media, prompting widespread discussion as people attempt to grasp the essence of his revolutionary concepts. Howard asserts that many of his theories stem from memories predating his birth, adding another layer of intrigue to his philosophical musings.

 

