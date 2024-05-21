Listen Live
Breaking Records: Plantation American Heritage’s 4×100 Relay Team Sets New State Standard

Published on May 21, 2024

In a jaw-dropping display of talent, Plantation American Heritage’s 4×100 meter relay team, composed of Brandon Bennett, Braylen Bennett, Zamarii Sanders, and Xavier Lucas, all young black men, made history by obliterating records and setting a scorching new Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state record with an electrifying time of 39.39. These multifaceted athletes, who also shine on the Patriots’ football squad, demonstrated their remarkable speed, leaving Miami Northwestern in the dust and sending a clear message to collegiate competitors.

Their phenomenal performance not only solidified their place in the annals of high school track and field but also serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and prowess of black athletes in sports. With their blazing speed and undeniable talent, these young men have undoubtedly carved out a path to greatness and are poised to make waves on the national stage. Keep an eye on these rising stars as they continue to break barriers and inspire generations to come.

