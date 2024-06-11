Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Martin Lawrence Addressed Rumors About His Health

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

Source: Radio One Digital / Urban One

Martin Lawrence Addressed Rumors About His Health

At a recent promotional event for “Bad Boys,” fans were buzzing with concern when they saw Martin Lawrence seemingly holding Will Smith’s hand for assistance while walking. The unexpected moment instantly sparked rumors and speculation about potential health issues for Lawrence. The sight left fans worried, as they took to social media to express their thoughts and theories about the his well-being. Was it just a friendly gesture, or was something more serious at play? The unexpected hand-holding quickly became the talk of the town, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the “Bad Boys” promotional tour. As fans continue to debate and discuss, one thing is clear. Martin Lawrence knows how to keep us all on our toes, both on and off the screen. In a recent interview Martin made it very clear that he was fine and the rumors aren’t true.

Rhianna Is Playing In Her Hair

Rihanna was recently spotted in the Big Apple, rocking her natural hair and turning heads with her short, blonde curls. Ditching her usual extensions and wigs, the pop icon has everyone talking. In a recent social media post announcing her new venture, Fenty Hair, Rihanna shared that switching up her hair has always been important to her. She’s had almost every texture, color, and length imaginable, from weaves to braids to natural. Her new line promises to cater to every hair type, with products designed to strengthen and repair. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the launch date approaches this Thursday.

Click Here For More

Oprah And Gayle Caught Dancing

Oprah and the HARPO team were spotted dancing up a storm in celebration after winning a Daytime Emmy Award for their special, “Oprah and the Color Purple Journey.” Oprah and Gayle King were caught on camera doing their happy dance alongside the cast, radiating joy and excitement. Remarkably, 39 years after the original “The Color Purple” movie was released in 1985, its legacy is still going strong, earning this prestigious accolade. The sight of Oprah and Gayle’s jubilant moves has everyone talking, proving that some things just get better with time. This Emmy win is a testament to the enduring impact of “The Color Purple” and definitely calls for a celebration!

RELATED TAGS

bad boys Martin Lawrence Oprah Will smith

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending

Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Happy Bday Prince 10 items

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close