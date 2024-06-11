The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Martin Lawrence Addressed Rumors About His Health

Martin Lawrence Addressed Rumors About His Health

At a recent promotional event for “Bad Boys,” fans were buzzing with concern when they saw Martin Lawrence seemingly holding Will Smith’s hand for assistance while walking. The unexpected moment instantly sparked rumors and speculation about potential health issues for Lawrence. The sight left fans worried, as they took to social media to express their thoughts and theories about the his well-being. Was it just a friendly gesture, or was something more serious at play? The unexpected hand-holding quickly became the talk of the town, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the “Bad Boys” promotional tour. As fans continue to debate and discuss, one thing is clear. Martin Lawrence knows how to keep us all on our toes, both on and off the screen. In a recent interview Martin made it very clear that he was fine and the rumors aren’t true.

Rhianna Is Playing In Her Hair

Rihanna was recently spotted in the Big Apple, rocking her natural hair and turning heads with her short, blonde curls. Ditching her usual extensions and wigs, the pop icon has everyone talking. In a recent social media post announcing her new venture, Fenty Hair, Rihanna shared that switching up her hair has always been important to her. She’s had almost every texture, color, and length imaginable, from weaves to braids to natural. Her new line promises to cater to every hair type, with products designed to strengthen and repair. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the launch date approaches this Thursday.

