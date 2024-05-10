Listen Live
Local

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

STATEWIDE — A rare opportunity will present itself Friday night for Hoosiers.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a severe Geomagnetic Storm that will hit the Earth overnight. This may result in Hoosiers being able to see the Northern Lights.

In April 2023, many Hoosiers were able to see the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. The phenomenon happens when solar storms caused by the sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field.

If you stay up to try and catch a glimpse skies are expected to be clear throughout the late evening, but may turn partly cloudy by midnight in most places.

Don’t expect green lights to be very vibrant directly overhead. Usually with the northern lights this far south in Indiana, they would be somewhat dim and low on the north horizon.

Northern Lights graphic

Source: NOAA / other

The post Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight! appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Local

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close