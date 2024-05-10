Listen Live
Pacers Coach Carlisle Fined $35,000 for Game 2 Ref Remarks

Published on May 10, 2024

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Two

Source: Elsa / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been fined $35,000 for criticizing officiating during the playoff series against the New York Knicks, the NBA announced on Friday.

Carlisle complained about preferential treatment for big-market teams like the Knicks compared to smaller-market teams like the Pacers.

“There were 29 plays in game one that we thought were clearly called the wrong way. I decided to not submit them because I just felt like we would get a more balanced whistle tonight. It didn’t feel that way,” Carlisle said in his postgame news conference. ” I’m always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials but we deserve a fair shot. There’s not a consistent balance and that is disappointing.”

In Game 2, the Pacers were whistled for 17 fouls compared to New York’s 14. The Pacers made 10 out of 17 free throws, while the Knicks made 18 out of 22 attempts. Plus, two of the Knicks’ free throws were from technical fouls on Carlisle at the end of the game.

“Small-market teams deserve an equal shot. They deserve a fair shot no matter where they’re playing,” added Carlisle.

The next two games, Games 3 and 4, will be held in Indiana, starting with Game 3 on Friday at 7 p.m.

