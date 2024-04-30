Kai Cenat Hilariously Responds To Kanye’s “Industry Plant” Comment

Kai Cenat may not be on the same level of stardom as Ye aka Kanye West, but that isn’t keeping the online celebrity from clapping back at the music icon for taking some potshots at him.

Last week during an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download podcast, Kanye West made a lot of noise (as he tends to do). While many folks were talking about what he had to say about Michelle Obama and having a song with Takeoff, one subject that flew under the radar was his thoughts on the king of streams, Kai Cenat. Apparently, still salty that Cenat complained about some sweatpants he sent him saying they were too big. Ye chalked it up to Kai Cenat being an “industry plant.”

Just because Kai Cenat thought Ye’s pants were oversized, the rapper decided to label him an industry plant and added, “The f*cking exact genre is the most industry plants. It’s about mind control.” Kanye also took issue with Kai “Cent” mentioning his daughter’s name a week later. But we feel he’s more bothered about the pants more than anything else.

While Kanye may feel that way about Kai Cenat, the pants he sent him were a bit too big. It is what it is.

Needless to say Kai was not going to let that slide and took to his channel to address Kanye’s “slander” saying “Ye, I’ve been doing this s**t since 2018, Ye. Facebook. Me. Bronx. Funny skits. Been doing this sh*t. All because a lot of people… man f*ck that! The pants ain’t fit my n*gga!!” LOL. They really didn’t, but Ye doesn’t like anyone criticizing his work whether it be music or fashion. Apparently, if you do he’ll label you an industry plant.

Looking to squash whatever beef Kanye may have with him, Kai pleaded with Ye: “Just send me some new pants, bro!” It really is that simple, but leave it to Kanye to turn a simple thing into some kind of conspiracy theory ish.

Check out Kai Cenat’s reaction to Kanye’s comments below, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

