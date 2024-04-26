The Chicago Bears Pick USC’s Caleb Williams No. 1 In NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are looking to rebuild their franchise with the help of a new quarterback. They have drafted Caleb Williams with their pick.

As per the organization’s official news site the house that Mike Ditka built will be welcoming one of the hottest college prospects of the decade. On Thursday, April 25 the Chicago Bears chose the University of South California junior to be the face of the franchise. The choice came to the football industry as no surprise as the Washington D.C. native had a stellar year with 3,333 yards, 30 passing touchdowns throughout the season. He also took home the very prestigious Heisman Award back in 2022.

Caleb Williams showed up to the 2024 NFL Draft wearing a custom one of one Chrome Hearts suit with nails to match. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles made it clear that he impressed the team on and off the field during recruitment process. “When you talk to his teammates, they don’t like him, they love him,” Poles explained. “His leadership, how he brings people together, he’s intentional with his leadership. Same goes with the staff. I’m having a hard time finding a person that doesn’t like him or even love him and thinks that he can reach the highest limits. The feedback’s been good.”

Last week Caleb Williams was a guest on the Pivot Podcast. When asked his thoughts on potentially being drafted by Chicago. “I want to play in one place for 20 years, and chase one guy, No. 12 (Tom Brady),” Williams said. “I want a place that loves ball. That’s all I’ve heard about Chicago so far, which is exciting for me.” The Chicago Bears finished with a record of 7-10.

