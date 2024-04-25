Indy Duo Sentenced to Combined 50 Years in Prison for Series of Robberies in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced on Thursday that Tyrell Cage, 29, and Jayla Deane, 36, of Indianapolis have been sentenced to a combined 50 years in federal prison for committing eight armed robberies and two shootings in one month.

The crimes took place between April 25th and May 27th of 2021. The list of dates, locations, and who was involved is below:

April 25, 2021 – BP Gas Station, Georgetown Rd. (Cage)

April 25, 2021 – McDonalds, East 10th St. (Cage)

May 19, 2021 – Little Caesar’s Pizza, Georgetown Rd. (Cage)

May 19, 2021 – Metro by T-Mobile, East 10th St. (Cage & Deane)

May 20, 2021 – Piezano’s Pizza, Georgetown Rd. (Cage)

May 23, 2021 – Valero Gas Station, Massachusetts Ave. (Cage)

May 23, 2021 – Five Below, West 86th St. (Cage & Deane)

May 27, 2021 – Lion’s Den, Georgetown Rd. (Cage)

In each robbery Cage would brandish a black handgun at an employee and order them to give him money. In some instances, Cage would fire the weapon at the employees.

On April 25th, while Cage was attempting to rob the McDonalds, he would fire three shots at an employee while they went to get help opening the register. Later on May 20th, Cage would force an employee of the Piezano’s Pizza on the ground and duct-tape their hands together after she gave him money. Lastly, Cage would shoot an employee at the Valero Gas Station in the stomach on May 23rd.

Just a few days after the last robbery IMPD would arrest Cage and Deane on June 1st, 2021, at the InTown Suites Hotel on West 85th St. Police would search their room and find several items that had been used in or taken during the robberies. Including the black Taurus G2 9mm semiautomatic handgun that had been used in the crimes.

Cage is a previously convicted felon, which would prohibit him from legally owning a firearm.

He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of interference with commerce by robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deane was sentenced to ten years in federal prison, pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The post Indy Duo Sentenced to Combined 50 Years in Prison for Series of Robberies in 2021 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Duo Sentenced to Combined 50 Years in Prison for Series of Robberies in 2021 was originally published on wibc.com