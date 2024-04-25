Accused Rapist Pleads Guilty In 30 Year Old Cold Case

ROCKPORT, Ind. — A man arrested for a rape case that happened 30 years ago is now getting 30 years in prison.

It was a case that had gone cold. State police say a woman was kidnapped by a man from Owensboro, Kentucky back in 1994. She was forced to drive into Spencer County in Indiana. Once there, she was raped.

She was then forced to lie on the floorboards of the car as the perpetrator drove back to Owensboro, parked the car, and ran off.

In 2023, Robert Shelton, who is now 60, was ID’d as the suspect thanks to advances in DNA technology. He was arrested at his home in North Carolina.

“Indiana State Police Laboratory confirmed … that Robert Shelton was the perpetrator,” said Sgt. John Davis in a news release. “An arrest warrant was issued for Shelton for a charge of rape. Contact was made with North Carolina authorities and Shelton was arrested at his residence without incident. Shelton was later extradited to Indiana.”

A year later, Shelton is pleading guilty to the charges against him in the case and is sentenced to three decades in prison.

“This case exemplifies the proficient investigative abilities of both law enforcement agencies,” said Spencer County Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “Without their diligent efforts in collecting DNA evidence, this perpetrator would have never been held accountable for his crime. The courageous victim in this matter finally sees justice after three decades of waiting.”

