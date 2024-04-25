Listen Live
Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is Now A Member Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Published on April 25, 2024

NFL: SEP 24 Colts at Ravens

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Reported by watchtheyard,com, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson just crossed as a new member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Watch the Yard posted the news on their Instagram page as Richardson posed with his new line brothers. See the post below.

Richardson became a Spring 2024 initiate of the storied fraternity through the Lambda Eta Chapter.

That chapter represents local Indiana universities, including:

  • University of Indianapolis
  • Wabash College
  • Butler University
  • Marian University
  • IUPUI

He now joins former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the late tennis trailblazer Arthur Ashe as high-profile athletes in the fraternity.

 

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is Now A Member Of Kappa Alpha Psi  was originally published on hot1009.com

