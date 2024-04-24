Listen Live
Gun Found in Bluffton Student’s Bag Wednesday

Published on April 24, 2024

BLUFFTON, Ind. — Police say a student at Bluffton High School had an unloaded gun in his or her bag Wednesday.

The school district said staff also found ammunition in the student’s locker. But, Superintendent Yates noted, “The student was fully cooperative and made no threats or intent to harm anyone in the building.”

It is not clear why he or she might have brought the weapon, or if there were any consequences for having it on school property.

Yates concluded the message with, “We are appreciative of the individuals who notified our faculty…and the immediate response of our school personnel and our school resource officer to keep the BHMSD campus a safe place to learn and work.”

Bluffton Police are still investigating.

