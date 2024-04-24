Listen Live
Sports

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga Named Indiana Mr. Basketball

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
2024 McDonald's All American Game

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

KOKOMO, Ind. — Flory Bidunga has been voted Indiana Mr. Basketball.

The high school senior and McDonald All-American is Kokomo High School’s first Mr. Basketball since Jimmy Rayl back in 1959.

Bidunga has been a polarizing figure in the world of high school basketball in Indiana in the last two years. He helped get Kokomo to the state finals in 2023 where his Wildkats came up short to Ben Davis. He was voted the Gatorade Player of the Year that season.

He repeated that honor in his senior season in which he led Kokomo back to the New Castle Regional where the Wildkats lost to eventual 4A state champion Fishers. Bidunga was also named a McDonald’s All-American.

Before his senior season on the hardwood, Bidunga also took to the soccer pitch in the Fall for Kokomo.

Bidunga, who came to the US three years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds per game in his senior season.

He’ll be attending Kansas next year. He chose the Jayhawks over the likes of Auburn, Duke, and Michigan.

The post Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga Named Indiana Mr. Basketball appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga Named Indiana Mr. Basketball  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Sports

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga Named Indiana Mr. Basketball

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close