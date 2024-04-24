KOKOMO, Ind. — Flory Bidunga has been voted Indiana Mr. Basketball.

The high school senior and McDonald All-American is Kokomo High School’s first Mr. Basketball since Jimmy Rayl back in 1959.

Bidunga has been a polarizing figure in the world of high school basketball in Indiana in the last two years. He helped get Kokomo to the state finals in 2023 where his Wildkats came up short to Ben Davis. He was voted the Gatorade Player of the Year that season.

He repeated that honor in his senior season in which he led Kokomo back to the New Castle Regional where the Wildkats lost to eventual 4A state champion Fishers. Bidunga was also named a McDonald’s All-American.

Before his senior season on the hardwood, Bidunga also took to the soccer pitch in the Fall for Kokomo.

Bidunga, who came to the US three years ago from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds per game in his senior season.

He’ll be attending Kansas next year. He chose the Jayhawks over the likes of Auburn, Duke, and Michigan.

The post Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga Named Indiana Mr. Basketball appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga Named Indiana Mr. Basketball was originally published on wibc.com