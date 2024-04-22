Listen Live
Local

Child Injured in DeKalb County Lawnmower Accident

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind.– A seven-year-old girl was run over by a lawn mower Saturday evening in DeKalb County.

The Ashley-Hudson Indiana Police Department said on Facebook it responded to a home on West Garfield Street around 6 p.m. after hearing reports of a girl whose leg was cut in half.

When officers arrived, they say they found the girl surrounded by family and bystanders. An initial investigation shows that the girl had run behind the lawn mower. The operator, not aware of her presence, backed up and ran her over.

The girl’s uncle was able to slow the blood loss with a makeshift tourniquet before an actual tourniquet was applied by responding officers.

Investigators say her leg was amputated near her ankle after she was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital where she has undergone several surgeries.

 

The post Child Injured in DeKalb County Lawnmower Accident appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Child Injured in DeKalb County Lawnmower Accident  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Child Injured in DeKalb County Lawnmower Accident

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

A statement from Jerry Wades Family to provide comfort for listeners
Local

A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close