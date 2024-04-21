Nation’s First Cannabis BUD DROP Hosted by Method Man & Redman

New York, New York – The celebration of cannabis culture over the weekend launched in New York, the birthplace of hip hop, with the nation’s first BUD DROP, headlined by the powerful duo Method Man and Redman. The hip hop legends electrified a New Year’s Eve-style celebration, culminating in a midnight “BUD DROP,” echoing the iconic NYE ball drop but counting down to 4/20, the high holiday of cannabis culture. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was in the building for you.The evening kicked off with an array of talented acts. Girll Codee had the crowd chanting 4/20-themed slogans, and a moment of remembrance was observed for the late DJ Mister Cee. Kyah Baby graced the stage, paving the way for the main acts.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Yonkers legend Styles P delivered a high-octane performance, treating fans to hits like “Fuck You” and “Wild Out.” Fellow Loxrapper Sheek Louch joined him for a rendition of “Wild Out” and paid homage to the late DMX with a heartfelt performance of “We Gonna Make It.”

The stage was then set for Method Man and Redman, who closed the night with an unforgettable performance. As the clock ticked down to 4/20, the duo led the countdown, and balloons and confetti rained down as the crowd erupted in celebration. Method Man introduced his daughter Chey who dropped some beats and had the crowd applauding her flow.

Method Man, of Wu Tang fame, and Redman , from Def Squad formed a duo often called Meth & Red. They’ve been performing together since the mid 90’s.

Bud Drop offered attendees the opportunity to explore various THC and weed strain vendors, including Nectar Wellness, Motagua NYC, Don Karlos Cannabars, The Culture Craft Cannabis, and the Empire Cannabis Club. From teas to edibles, concert-goers indulged in a range of cannabis products throughout the evening.

Popular New York restaurant Sei Less provided an infused culinary journey that complemented the festive atmosphere, while Empire Cannabis Club NYC added their unique touch to the event, providing pre-rolls in the balloons for the bud drop countdown and offering complimentary tote bags filled with branded goodies upon entry.

BUD DROP underscored the growing acceptance and integration of cannabis culture into American life. Method Man and Redman’s iconic performance, coupled with the countdown to 4/20, symbolized a moment of cultural significance and unity among fans. As the cannabis holiday continues to gain recognition, events like the BUD DROP concert serve as a testament to the evolving landscape of music, culture, and societal norms.

The duo is on tour. You can next catch them at the Lovers and Friends concert in Las Vegas May 4 with Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige. Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne, among others. You can also enjoy Method Man flexing his acting chops on the next season in Power Book II on Starz.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow Jaz on Instagram, and Facebook. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube.READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE