Creator’s Corner: Brian Courtney Wilson Unpacks What It Means To Elevate

NAME: Brian Courtney Wilson

OCCUPATION: Gospel/Contemporary Christian Singer

LOCATION: Texas

HOW ARE YOU USUING YOUR GIFT TO INSPIRE THE COMMUNITY? “First off, I recognize that it’s about more than my singing when I show up somewhere; it’s about presence, being and the way you show up. It’s the way you acknowledge other people in the frame, so to speak. Everybody’s on this path to elevation — everybody’s on this path to seeing more, doing more and being fully realized. You can facilitate that with a hug, smile or just a kind word. That’s a blessing too, beyond whether you get a chance to sing or not. I was at The White House [for example], but they just invited me to be in the building. I was elevated because I hadn’t seeing anything like that before, and it was very, very cool! I think people had a good time while I was there. We added to the party…I’ll put it like that.”

THE CREATOR

From being the ultimate family man with an ultimate sense of style to being a favorite for many gospel fans across the world, Brian Courtney Wilson is still inspiring the masses with his unmatchable voice and presence ever since dropping his Dove-nominated debut album 15 years ago. Now, the singer known for songs like “I’ll Just Say Yes,” the inspiring “Still” that got many through the trials of 2020 and signature hit “All I Need” is someone that can definitely speak to the notion of elevating your life in the name of Christ. Through unwavering faith and a dedication to his craft over the years, the proud father of two can also proudly make claim to a handful of accolades: chart-topping albums, wins from the Stellar Awards to the GMA Dove Awards, and nomination love at major trophy ceremonies like the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards all followed suit.

While fans were given a nice treat in the form of his 2022 project Transitions, a live album comprised of twists on past hits, many are heavy with anticipation for a follow-up to his last LP in 2018 with A Great Work. Six years can feel like a lifetime in some cases, but it’s really in the essence of having Brian in the building that makes it all feel like just yesterday that he was raking in nominations for “Best Gospel Album” at the GRAMMYs or winning “Song of The Year” at the Stellars. His return will soon come, though!

In the meantime, the singer is checking in with an ELEV8 Exclusive to let us know: How does Brian Courtney Wilson elevate? Here, he explains how he’s currently inspiring his community, where he gets his source of inspiration from (in addition to the Lord Himself), and even makes some time for a wholesome dad joke or two. Good times, indeed!

