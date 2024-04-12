Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery

The FBI investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon imposed the sentence.

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
close up of hand in jail background.

Source: (Photo: sakhorn38/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Marty McConnell, 64, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to eleven years in federal prison for pleading guilty to bank robbery.

Court documents reveal that on May 8, 2023, McConnell entered a Teachers Credit Union in Carmel, Indiana, handed a threatening note to the teller, and left with $20,000. Carmel Police quickly apprehended him and recovered $12,600 in cash from his car.

Before this robbery, McConnell had a history of violent crimes, including armed robberies and batteries, spanning three decades. He was discharged from parole in November 2020 after serving time for previous offenses.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, stated, “For three decades, this violent criminal has terrorized innocent people, seeking quick money through force, violence, and intimidation. His crime spree stops here.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton emphasized, “This sentence sends a clear message that robbing a bank in Indiana will result in significant time in federal prison.”

The FBI investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon imposed the sentence, ordering McConnell to be supervised for three years post-release and to pay $20,000 in restitution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate prosecuted the case.

The post Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close