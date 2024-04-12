Listen Live
An Uber Eats Customer says the Delivery Driver Ran Into His Garage

Published on April 12, 2024

Uber logo is seen at its headquarters in San Francisco, California on October 15, 2019. The ridesharing company has laid off 350 employees on Monday, October 14, in an effort to cut cost. Shares of Uber climbed 3.2% following the announcement. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A man from Plainfield who ordered his dinner through Uber Eats says the driver may have cost him thousands of dollars.

Brock Hardisty tells WISH-TV his food was delivered, but at some point, the driver slammed into his garage door and took off.

“I look out the front window here and I can see the Chevy sedan that Uber had told me was coming. It’s sitting in the driveway, but I’m still trying to figure out what this noise was,” Hardisty said while speaking with WISH-TV.

Hardisty says he took some pictures of the damage and reached out to Uber.

“We’ll send this to our insurance department and they’ll get back with you,” said Hardisty. “Well, about an hour after that I got an email from them and they basically said, ‘Hey, we’re sorry this happened, but we’re not going to do anything.’

Uber told WISH-TV they remain in touch with Hardisty and have removed the delivery person’s access to the platform while they try to figure out what happened. Hardisty says the garage repairs would cost over $2,000.

