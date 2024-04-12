Listen Live
News

You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around

Jeezy shocked the world when he slapped Mai with divorce papers in September 2023.

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Jeezy Seeks Primary Custody of Daughter Monaco

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty / Jeezy

The Snowman wants to be a full-time dad because he claims his ex-wife isn’t stepping up to the plate as a parent, allegedly.

TMZ exclusively reports that Jeezy is seeking primary custody of the former couple’s daughter, Monaco. According to the celebrity gossip site, the Atlanta rapper is making the move because he feels Jeannie Mai is not around to take care of the child.

Per TMZ:

The rapper just filed new legal docs — obtained by TMZ — asking a judge to toss out the current custody and parenting time arrangement he hashed out in mediation with his estranged wife … and requesting that his daughter be allowed to live with him full-time.

Jeezy says he initially agreed to move to the basement amid their breakup. However, he says Jeannie later moved out of their family home, and took their little girl with her.

Jeezy alleges Jeannie has since tasked her brother and mother with the majority of the care of 2-year-old Monaco, claiming Jeannie’s extensive travel schedule isn’t good for their kid and adding that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with their child for nearly 2 months.

A Brief Timeline of The Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy shocked the world when he slapped Mai with divorce papers in September 2023. Since then, the couple has been taking shots at each other. Jeezy initially said in a statement that he cherished the time he spent with her and committed to co-parenting their child.”The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy told XXL. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” he continued.

You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close