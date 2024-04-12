Listen Live
Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed

Published on April 12, 2024

Delphi murder case update

DELPHI, Ind. — Defense attorneys in the Delphi murders case are asking certain statements to be suppressed from trial.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

His attorneys are asking the special judge in the case not to allow the jury to hear possible statements in which Allen, while being kept at the Westville state prison, is said to have confessed to the murders.

They claim Allen made those statements while “in a state of psychosis” because of the “harsh conditions” they say he was being kept in. Allen’s attorneys said he was kept on “suicide watch” during a good portion of his stay at Westville and that he was exposed to “some of the harshest conditions that even the most heinous of convicted offenders have not endured.”

Judge Fran Gull has maintained some level of skepticism behind those claims.

According to Allen’s lawyers, they say he made statements to another inmate at Westville that he molested the two girls before shooting them to death. They point out that they were not killed by gunshots according to the autopsy report. Therefore they want these statements, if in fact they were made by Allen, to be kept out of the evidence pool for the case.

Allen is set to stand trial in May.

