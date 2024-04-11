Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — Meijer announced on Thursday that they are looking to hire 250 full and part time positions at their new “Meijer Grocery” location opening in Noblesville.

Positions available include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, and meat cutters.

The Michigan based retailer selected Noblesville as the location for their third Meijer Grocery store, a 90,000 square-foot building that will source from local farms in order provide fresh local produce.

It will also feature a pharmacy, health, and baby departments.

The new location is set to open later in 2024. Those interested in a job can apply at jobs.meijer.com/stores. Interviews are expected to begin in May.

