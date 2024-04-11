Listen Live
Local

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
NBA All-Star Weekend

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are hosting a Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Fever have the Number 1 pick for the second year in a row.

The party will begin in the Bicentennial Unity Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15th. Doors will open to enter Gainbridge Fieldhouse around 6:30, with the Draft live-stream beginning at 7:30.

Tickets are free and available now at ticketmaster.com. Parking inside of the Virginia Avenue Garage across of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be free as well.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This year’s draft consists of three rounds. The Fever currently have one pick per round, selecting 1st, 15th, and 27th overall.

Tickets for Fever home games will also go on sale April 15th, starting at 4:00 p.m.

The post Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Indiana Fever Holding WNBA Draft Party at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close