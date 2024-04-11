Gunna has seemingly moved on from his connection to Young Thug and the wider YSL collective, and a new development in the ongoing RICO case has emerged. According to a fan account on X, formerly Twitter, Gunna will not take the stand in the case.

@ThuggerDaily, an account on X that has been following the YSL RICO trial and offering up-close accounts of the matter, shared the latest news around Gunna via the social media network. The account noted that prosecutors will not call the A Gift & a Curse artist to the stand.

“The State has CONFIRMED that Gunna will NOT be called to the witness stand in the Young Thug & YSL RICO Trial,” @ThuggerDaily wrote. “The judge ordered the state to cut down their list of 700+ witnesses to the ones that they currently intend to call.”

They added,” Their new list of ~200 witnesses names multiple co-defendants who took pleas as witnesses they want to call, but no Gunna. The state not calling him shouldn’t come as a surprise to people who were following the case, but the confirmation is good to have. Will tweet the full list later today.”

The full list of the state’s witnesses can be viewed in the tweet below. As far as we can tell, this is as accurate a report as there can be although we are looking into the details on our end as well. There are several notable names on the list, including Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, YFN Lucci, and more.

Gunna into an Alford plea in 2022 which signaled that he solely plead guilty to one racketeering conspiracy charge but remaining steadfast in his innocence.

—

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Gunna Won’t Take Stand In Young Thug YSL RICO Trial, According To Fan Account was originally published on hiphopwired.com