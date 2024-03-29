Listen Live
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Steppas,” MC Lyte ft. Salt, Big Daddy Kane & Raheem DeVaughn “Woman” & More | Daily Visuals 3.29.24

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie becomes a Kaiju and MC Lyte round up some OG's in the studio. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 29, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Years ago A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was one of New York City’s brightest up and coming stars in the rap game and while others have since broke through and taken the spotlight, the Bronx representative is still doing his thing and returns with new work that his day-ones can get down to.

In his latest visuals to “Steppas,” A Boogie towers over the city that never sleeps as he supersizes himself to Godzilla-ish heights and stomps through his hometown without causing too much destruction. At least he didn’t knock any buildings down on purpose.

For the old schoolers of the game, MC Lyte got a little something for y’all as she links up with some of her 90’s peers and in her clip for “Woman,” Lyte connects with Salt, Big Daddy Kane and Raheem DeVaughn in the studio to show that age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to dropping 16 bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from IDK featuring Joey Bada$$, SiR, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “STEPPAS”

MC LYTE FT. SALT, BIG DADDY KANE & RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “WOMAN”

IDK FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “DENIM”

SIR – “RICKY’S SONG”

G HERBO – “SUBJECT”

MOZZY FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “JADED”

POLO G – “GET IN WITH ME”

22GZ – “MONEY & FAME”

