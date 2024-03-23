Listen Live
Hoosier Women Beat Fairfield, Advance to Monday

Published on March 23, 2024

Sara Scalia

Source: Indiana Hoosier Women’s Basketball 

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The #4 seed Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team used a big second half to knock off #13 seed Fairfield at Assembly Hall in Bloomington in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Saturday afternoon 89-56.

The Hoosiers outscored Fairfield in the second half 51-22. The closest Fairfield could get was within three points in the third quarter.

Indiana senior guard Sara Scalia (pictured) scored a team high 27 points.

The Hoosiers would also knock down 10 of their 15 shot attempts in the fourth quarter and limit Fairfield to just two made field goals in that period.

Indiana set a new program record for points in an NCAA Tournament game with 89. The previous high was 87 against Kentucky in 1983.

The Hoosiers play again on Monday.

