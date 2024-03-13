According to TMZ, Rapper OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested. Coweta County police stated that they found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his possession.
During the traffic stop, Juiceman failed to maintain his lane and attempted to flee from the police. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Young Thug’s RICO Trial Delayed Until Next Year After Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail
RELATED: OJ Da Juiceman Talks Reuniting With Gucci, Getting Booed In NYC, Writing Music, & Living With Diabetes
RELATED: OJ Da Juiceman Opens Up About The Music Industry & Relationship With Gucci Mane
OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
The Murder of a 5-year-old Found in a Suitcase Getting National Attention Again
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day