Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case

Published on March 13, 2024

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference

Source: (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA. — A judge is dismissing some charges against former President Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

Judge Scott McAfee tossed out counts that accused Trump and other defendants of solicitation of violation of oath by an public officer.

The charges are related to accusations by the defendants to get Georgia legislature members and the secretary of state to discredit the results of the 2020 election.

Other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants still remain.

