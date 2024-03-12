Former Mar-a-Lago Valet aka “Trump Employee 5” Declares Trump Unfit For Office

Former Mar-a-Lago valet Brian Butler came forward to reveal being a source for the indictment against Donald Trump and why he feels he is unfit for office.

On Monday night (March 11), CNN aired an exclusive interview with Brian Butler, a former valet at the Mar-a-Lago estate of former president Donald Trump in South Florida. Butler spoke about his role as the key source of information for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump, saying that his former boss is unfit to be president again.

Butler, who’s referred to as “Trump Employee 5” in the indictment, worked at the estate as a club valet, manager, and chauffeur along with valet Walt Nauta and property manager Carlos De Oliveira (Both men are currently facing criminal charges along with Trump). Butler spoke to CNN’s Kaitlin Collins about Trump sharing classified information about submarines with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, and how Pratt repeated that information to his chief-of-staff as Butler was driving them. He also told Collins he had no idea he was helping to move sensitive information. “For me, I’m just thinking, eh, the former president, he has a lot of stuff he likes to lug around with him,” Butler said, referring to moving the “10 to 15” white bankers boxes of information stored in various places at Mar-a-Lago which Smith cites in the indictment.

Collins asked Butler if he felt Trump was a security risk, to which Butler responded: “I personally would just say I just don’t believe that he should be a presidential candidate at this time. I think it’s time to move on.” When pressed on if he was “concerned”, the 41-year-old replied, “Yeah, absolutely. I think we can do better.” Butler also criticized Trump’s defense in the case as “bogus”. “To me, you have the ‘law and order’ president attacking agents, the special counsel on almost a daily basis, when these people are just taking their sworn oath—they took a sworn oath to basically follow the laws of this country. And now you have somebody attacking them. I don’t think that’s right.”

Butler also spoke about the end of his and De Oliveira’s 20-year friendship, blaming Trump for that division. “Nobody should have to go through that. And for him (Trump) to get up there all the time and say the things he says about this being a witch hunt and everything. … He just can’t take responsibility for anything,” he said.

