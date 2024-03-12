As polarizing and controversial as he’s been the last few years, Kanye West still has a dedicated fanbase that will ride with him no matter what he does or says. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the man has another chart-topping hit on his hands in “Carnival” for which he’s just dropped a new visual for.
Clocking in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid featured song has garnered 33.7 million streams, 3.9 million radio airplay impressions and sold 3,000 downloads in just the first seven days of the month of March. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a video was released, and well, it’s pretty out there.
The artsy CGI (or AI) generated visuals seems to capture the chaos and madness that goes on at professional soccer matches in Europe or at some neo-Nazi gathering or something. Violent and aggressive in nature, the visuals are pretty out there even for a man who started his own “church” out in the country a few years back.
Check out the visuals to “Carnival” below, and let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section.
Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Drop New Visual For “Carnival” was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
The Murder of a 5-year-old Found in a Suitcase Getting National Attention Again
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account