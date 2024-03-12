MARION, IND — A 13-year-old has been arrested on charges of murder and robbery following a fatal shooting at a convenience store.

The shooting happened at the Circle K on 901 E. Bradford St. in Marion, prompting a 911 call at 7:52 p.m. Monday.

The Marion Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. Cops found 24-year-old Byron Otis Dennis Jr., from Anderson, shot in the chest near the store entrance.

Surveillance video from the gas station helped police track down the teenage suspect.

The post 13-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Gas Station Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

13-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Gas Station Shooting was originally published on wibc.com