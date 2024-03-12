Indianapolis Fire captain Rescued Womans in Johnson County House Fire

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were injured in a morning fire in northwestern Johnson County, and an Indianapolis Fire Department who was in the vicinity when the blaze broke out rescued a woman, the White River Township Fire Department chief says.

The fire was reported just after 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Leisure Lane. That just west of the border for the city of Greenwood in the Carefree subdivision, which is off Fairview Road west of State Road 135.

White River Township Fire Chief Jeremy Pell says in a news release that Indianapolis fire Capt. Mark Baranko was in the area and rescued a woman from the two-story home’s second floor.

The woman was taken in serious condition to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, and a second occupant, who made it out of the house prior to firefighters’ arrival, was stable when taken to the same hospital. The release did not name the people injured in the fire.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes, the fire chief says. Damage to the $300,000 home was estimated to be over $150,000. No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators remained on scene Tuesday afternoon to try to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The nonprofit Fire Angels Inc. is helping the house’s occupants.

“I am extremely grateful for the quick actions of Captain Baranko. The outcome could have been much different had Captain Baranko not been in the area. Having worked with Captain Baranko in the past, I know firsthand that his decision to search the house is just one example of his commitment to serving others. The community has invested in this fire department. Today, a family realized the positive life changing impact a fire department can have on its community. I am extremely proud of everyone who responded to today’s fire.”

White River Township Fire Chief Jeremy Pell

