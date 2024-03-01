INDIANAPOLIS — Police say around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday they saw a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driving on I-74 with one of its tires missing.
The Grand Prix was still moving on its rim when police attempted to stop the car for speeding and a registration violation. Police identified the man driving as Anthony Hayes, 39, of Indianapolis.
While talking with Hayes officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search would confirm the presence of marijuana in the car.
After police would also discover that Hayes was under the influence of alcohol while driving. He was transported to the Fountain County Jail.
The post Man Arrested After Police Spot Him Driving With Three Tires appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Man Arrested After Police Spot Him Driving With Three Tires was originally published on wibc.com
