Introducing Sha’Carri Richardson, The Face Of The New Nike X Jacquemus Collection

The ‘fastest woman in the world’ is becoming one of the most fashionable with a new exciting campaign with Nike and Jacquemus. Sha’Carri Richardson is the face of an exciting fashion collab that’s been in the works for some time.

Merging the sophisticated aesthetic of Jacquemus with the performance activewear of Nike, the new posh project is a match made in sporty chic heaven. Sha’Carri dropped pictures on social media this week, officially announcing the campaign.

Introducing Sha’Carri Richardson, one of the most fashionable women in the world.

Sha’Carri’s new images combine strength and style, mirroring both iconic brands. Set against a textured grey curtain background, her shots resemble art.

In a headline image on Instagram, she poses in a slightly ruched white cropped one-shoulder tank and a high-waist maxi-length black skirt. Her hair adds drama – styled in beautiful, ornate cornrows hanging from her crown into a circle on the floor. Pulled away from her face, Sha’Carri’s long braids highlight the runner’s gorgeous cheekbones and trace her fit physique.

Other captures feature the 23-year-old in different variations of white and black, including a white bodysuit and a white body-hugging dress. Each garment has stand-out ruched detailing and funky sleeve and neck accents.

Given Sha’Carri’s take on fusing individuality with style, the collection’s trendy details make sense. “Fashion is so personal, and I definitely use it to express myself — it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity. From the colors you wear to the risks you take, fashion can be an outlet to show the world a little bit of who you are,” Sha’Carri said in a statement.

Get deets on the new “IT Girl” accessory and items available now in the new collection.

One of the most stand-out looks in Sha’Carri’s new campaign introduces the next “IT Girl” accessory. For this ‘fit, Sha’Carri wears white tights and a black sculpted top, highlighting her chiseled shoulders and abs.

A newly designed Jacquemus x Nike Le Swoosh bag sits on her shoulder. With its unique but identifiable design and custom look, the bag is a must-have for trendwatchers and fashionistas.

Building anticipation for their launch, Jacquemus teased pictures of the new purse last week. The bag comes in dark brown, ivory, and dark pink. It retails for $525.

Varying collection items are also available on the Jacquemus website alongside the cool accessory. Items include ripped-designed tees and sweatpants, couture-style bodysuits, and sneakers. Some clothing items go up to size XXL.

News of Sha’Carri’s Nike and Jacquemus collab comes as the track star prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Continuing to rock the fashion, sports, and entertainment worlds, Sha’Carri remains “that girl” to watch.

RELATED

Sha’Carri Richardson Is Nominated For The Women’s World Athlete Of The Year Award

Introducing Sha’Carri Richardson, The Face Of The New Nike X Jacquemus Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com