NBA All-Star Excitement Fills Indianapolis Despite Cold Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of basketball fans filed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday morning to watch the NBA All-Star Practice. Several fans who spoke to WIBC Radio were excited to see Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“He’s the man,” said one fan. “I hope he can take us to the heights Reggie Miller took us to.”

NBA All-Star Weekend is expected to attract over 100,000 basketball fans from around the globe. The National Weather Service said Indianapolis has received nearly four inches of snow.

“I didn’t know for sure it was going to snow on Friday, but the roads are clear, so that’s good,” said one fan who traveled to Indy from St. Louis.

Saturday’s events started with NBA All-Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 11 a.m. The HBCU Classic is taking place, featuring Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State. On Saturday night, you can enjoy pre-game concerts by country stars Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and Walker Hayes at the NBA Crossover event inside the convention center.

Local fans last experienced an All-Star weekend in 1985.

“My first reaction was we have to,” said one Indy fan. “The last time All-Star Weekend was here was 1985, so it may not happen again in my lifetime.”

