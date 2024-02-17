Travis Scott Hosts 2nd Annual Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic

On Thursday (Feb 15), Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation, in conjunction with Project H.E.A.L. and the Astros Foundation, hosted their 2nd annual Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Game at Minute Maid Park.

The event showcased a star-studded lineup of celebrity players hailing from the realms of music and sports. Notable participants included Metro Boomin, Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, Amber Rose, Anthony Mackie, Swae Lee, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Jose & Josie Canseco Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Bregman, Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker, Tank Dell, Reggie Jackson, Andre Dawson, Robinson Cano, Chase B, Jeff Bagwell, Warren Moon, Scarface, Bun B, Michael Brantley, Mauricio Dubon, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, CC Sabathia, Johnny Manziel, Adrian Peterson, Andre Johnson, Slim Thug and Paul Wall.

Together, they united to champion the foundation’s mission of furthering educational and creative resources for the youth. The game ended in a tie, with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud named MVP. The event was sponsored by Nike, Fanatics, Jordan, CACTI, Polaris, Raising Cane’s, Trill Burger, and Houston Housing Authority.

Check out the video recap below.

The celebrity game kicked off the three-day Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, a round-robin collegiate baseball classic tournament featuring Division 1 baseball teams from historically black colleges and universities.

The Celebrity Softball Classic began by honoring Waymond Webster HBCU scholarship recipients from 2020-2024 in a ceremony that included remarks from Cactus Jack Foundation spokesperson Jordan Webster.

The Webster Family received the HBCU Vanguard Award on the field and a proclamation from NAACP Houston, recognizing their significant contribution to Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund. In attendance for this ceremony were Travis, his sister Jordan, his brother Josh, his mother Mrs. Wanda, his father Jacques, and his grandmother Miss Sealie who was a professor at Prairie View A&M University.

