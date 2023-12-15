WTLC Radio Stations And More Return To Monument Circle

WTLC stations are returning to Monument circle and they will bring Hot 100.9, 105.1 La Grande, & Telemundo Indy with them.
The last time the WTLC stations were on Monument Circle was February 16th, 2001.
22 year later it is back full of radio stations owned by Radio One:
- 106.7 WTLCFM
- WTLCAM – Praise Indy AM1310 95.1FM
- Hot 100.9
- 105.1 La Grande
- Telemundo
- 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
- 93.1 WIBC
- B105.7
- 97.1 HankFM
Radio One acquired the Emmis Communications radio stations in August of 2022. All stations will temporarily be in the Monument Circle location until a home is found to operate the powerhouse radio cluster.
The mailing address and location that the radio stations above will now consider home is 40 Monument Circle,Indianapolis, IN 46204.
The main phone number line is: 317.266.0100
Bring yourself down to monument circle and spread some holiday cheer with us!
