Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Draymond Green Has Been Suspended From Play Indefinitely

Published on December 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has been suspended from play “indefinitely,” the NBA announced Wednesday.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president in charge of basketball operations, said in a statement, “This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,”

The move comes a day after Green struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face in the third quarter of the game.

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The NBA said Green’s suspension is effective immediately and that he will have to meet “certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Recent unsportsmanlike play from Draymond:

Green is fresh off a five-game suspension which he served last month for putting Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert into a headlock during a scuffle in November.

In April, Green was thrown out of a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings after he appeared to stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

Another notable ejection:

In 2016, Green had to pay a $25,000 fine after he kicked Oklahoma City center Steven Adams in the groin during a game.

Draymond Green Has Been Suspended From Play Indefinitely  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close