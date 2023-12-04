WASHINGTON — Your senator says some colleges are practicing “legacy admissions” and that that is unacceptable.

Legacy admissions are essentially when colleges and universities choose to enroll potential students only because their parent(s) attended the school or they are from families who have donated large sums of money to the school.

“You go to college to college in order to improve your skill set, to increase your opportunities. Many colleges are gateways to opportunities,” Young said in a conversation posted on X. “To have better access to those opportunities because you happen to grow up in a family where they also had access to those opportunities perpetuates advantage.”

Young has proposed a bill that he says has bipartisan support that would revoke accreditation from colleges that still practice legacy admission.

“What I’m proposing is that we make college accreditation contingent upon a college agreeing not to give preferential status to someone because their parents attended a particular college or wrote a big check to that college,” Young said.

Young said this legislation will also help people from low-income families or people who have been victims of racial discrimination when it comes to the college admission process have better access to a college degree.

“That, candidly, wasn’t the way in which I arrived at this issue,” Young said. “I thought irrespective of one’s race or ethnicity you should receive consideration to attend a college based on the merits. I would consider the merits to be your academic scores, extracurricular activities, and things like that. This would lead to a more diverse student body.”

He said in the end, the Middle Class is who will benefit the most from his bill.

The post Young Crafts Bill To End “Legacy Admissions” At Colleges and Universities appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Young Crafts Bill To End “Legacy Admissions” At Colleges and Universities was originally published on wibc.com