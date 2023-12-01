Oscars Starting Earlier Next Year

In an exciting announcement, it has been revealed that next year’s Oscars broadcast will kick off earlier than usual. The star-studded event, scheduled for March 10, 2024, will commence at 4 pm Pacific and 7 pm Eastern, instead of the previous 5 pm Pacific and 8 pm Eastern time slot. This strategic decision aims to ensure that the show concludes during primetime hours on the East Coast, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The motivation behind this time change is to address the declining viewership experienced in recent years due to the late ending on the East Coast. By starting the broadcast an hour earlier, organizers hope to capture a larger audience during the crucial primetime slot. This adjustment acknowledges the importance of accommodating viewers across different time zones and maximizing engagement.

The Oscars, known for its glitz and glamour, is a highly anticipated event that celebrates the best achievements in the film industry. With its rich history and tradition, the awards ceremony attracts millions of viewers worldwide. However, the late ending on the East Coast has posed a challenge, resulting in a decline in viewership over time.

By shifting the start time, the Academy aims to strike a balance between honoring its traditions and adapting to the changing viewing habits of its audience. The decision to conclude the event within primetime hours on the East Coast is a strategic move to recapture viewers who may have been deterred by the late finish in previous years.

The Oscars broadcast, which typically spans three and a half hours, will be aired on ABC, a network renowned for its coverage of major events. The earlier start time will allow for a more accessible and enjoyable viewing experience for audiences across the country. It also provides an opportunity for viewers to engage with the ceremony without concerns about staying up too late on a weeknight.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, it is crucial for major events like the Oscars to adapt and cater to the preferences of their audience. The decision to start the broadcast earlier in 2024 demonstrates the Academy’s commitment to enhancing the viewership experience and ensuring that the Oscars remain a must-watch event for film enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the upcoming Oscars broadcast promises an earlier start time, aiming to capture a wider audience and increase viewership. By commencing at 4 pm Pacific and 7 pm Eastern, the Academy hopes to conclude the show during primetime hours on the East Coast, addressing the decline in viewership observed in recent years. As the countdown to the 2024 Oscars begins, film lovers can look forward to a more accessible and engaging viewing experience.