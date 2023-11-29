The Fix with Karen Vaughn: DL Hughley Weighs In On Tiny and TI’s son King

DL Hughley Weighs In On Tiny and TI’s son King

TI and Tiny’s son, King got on Instagram live on Sunday and had a complete meltdown. This led to a physical altercation between him and TI. King, claimed he grew up in the hood and how he stood on business (as the kids say) TI and his mom insists he grew up in a gated community and sucked his pacifier until 12 years old.

Eddie Murphy on His Christmas Tradition

Eddie Murphy was on the red carpet for the premiere of his Christmas movie Candy Cane Lane. The movie drops this Friday on Amazon Prime. Eddie, who has 10 kids, was asked what’s his Christmas tradition and if he has any advice for Nick Cannon.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Promise They ‘ll Be “Serving Tea” on New Podcast 1 Week Before Its Debut

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are dropping their joint podcast on December 5th. They posted the announcement on Instagram with the following caption ‘Why yes, we be serving tea’

Once they talk about their personal tea, what’s left to discuss?

This Diva Does Not Wear Sneakers

Mariah Carey is a diva among diva’s. Jennifer Hudson recently asked her what is

the most casual thing she owns in her closet. So what does Mariah wear? She said she likes fuzzy slippers.

Sheryl Lee Ralph On Keeping Her Marriage Fresh

Sheryl Lee Ralph is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes. They have been married for 18 years. In a recent interview she was asked how they keep their marriage fresh.