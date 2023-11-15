Gospel Grammy Nominee Bobbi Storm Almost Kicked off Delta Flight for Singing

In a recent video that has gone viral, a singer named Storm found herself in a tense situation on a flight after she refused to stop singing. Storm claimed that she was nominated for two Grammy Awards, although it was later clarified that her group, Maverick City Music, was the one actually nominated. The nominations were for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and Best Gospel Album for their work, “The Maverick Way.”

The incident unfolded when Storm decided to share her musical talents with fellow passengers. She announced her intention to sing for them and proceeded to perform her single, “We Can’t Forget Him.” However, her impromptu performance quickly drew the attention of a flight attendant who approached her and politely asked her to lower her voice or stop singing altogether.

Storm, seemingly undeterred, responded to the flight attendant’s request by asserting that the other passengers were enjoying her performance. She even added, “I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do,” implying that she felt a divine calling to share her music in that moment.